Final phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls to be held on Wednesday

The third and final phase of voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in six districts of Rajasthan will be held on Wednesday.
Polling will be conducted for 507 members of 25 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zila Parishad members in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi districts.
Voting will start from 7.30 am and go on till 5.30 pm.
State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said a total of 1,772 candidates have submitted their nomination, while seven candidates have been elected unopposed.
In the third phase, 25.78 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 3,547 polling stations. In the third phase, more than 11,000 EVM machines will be used.
He said the counting of votes will be done on September 4 at 9 am at all the district headquarters.
Over 62 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase and 65.88 per cent in the second phase of the election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
