Retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand polls

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Ajay Kothiyal, Arvind Kejriwal
Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.

 

"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.

 

If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said.

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 14:29 IST

