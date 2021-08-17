Retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand polls

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP wins
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.
"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.
Ajay Kothiyal (retd Colonel) will be the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand. Party will develop the State as a spiritual capital for Indians staying across the world. It will also provide employment to youth: AAP convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/TQTOMgKX4T— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor