Retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand polls

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.

Ajay Kothiyal (retd Colonel) will be the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand. Party will develop the State as a spiritual capital for Indians staying across the world. It will also provide employment to youth: AAP convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/TQTOMgKX4T — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.

If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)