First phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli

1 / 10 Photo- PTI

Voters show their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Nawada district of Bihar

2 / 10 Photo- PTI

A man casts his vote at a booth as a polling officer looks on at a polling station in Assam's Majuli

3 / 10 Photo- PTI

Sadhus show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Haridwar

4 / 10 Photo- PTI

A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon district

5 / 10 Photo- PTI

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Ghaziabad

6 / 10 Photo- PTI

A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli

7 / 10 Photo- PTI

Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district

8 / 10 Photo- PTI

A veiled woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the general in Nagaon district

9 / 10 Photo- PTI

Security personnel seen at a polling station in Ghaziabad