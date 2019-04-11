First phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli
Voters show their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Nawada district of Bihar
A man casts his vote at a booth as a polling officer looks on at a polling station in Assam's Majuli
Sadhus show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Haridwar
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon district
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Ghaziabad
A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli
Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district
A veiled woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the general elections in Nagaon district
Security personnel seen at a polling station in Ghaziabad
