First phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 started on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli
1 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Voters show their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Nawada district of Bihar

Voter show their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Nawada district of Bihar
2 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

A man casts his vote at a booth as a polling officer looks on at a polling station in Assam's Majuli

A man casts his vote at a booth next to a polling officer at a polling station in Majuli
3 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Sadhus show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Haridwar

Sadhus show their voter identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Haridwar
4 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon district

A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon distric
5 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Ghaziabad

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Ghaziabad
6 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli

A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli
7 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district

Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at Umpher in Ri-Bhoi district
8 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

A veiled woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the general elections in Nagaon district

A veiled woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the first phase of general election in Nagaon district
9 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Security personnel seen at a polling station in Ghaziabad

Security personnel seen at a polling station during the first phase of general elections in Ghaziabad
10 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 14:09 IST

