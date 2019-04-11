SC reserves order on plea against electoral bond scheme for Friday

The Thursday reserved its order on a PIL challenging the government's electoral scheme for political funding.

A bench headed by said it would pronounce its order tomorrow on the plea filed by NGO, (ADR).

The NGO, which has challenged the validity of the scheme, has sought interim relief including that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of the donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process.

K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, supported the scheme saying the purpose behind it is to eliminate the use of black money in elections.

"So far as the electoral scheme is concerned, it is the matter of policy decision of the government and no government can be faulted for taking policy decision," Venugopal said, adding the court can scrutinize the scheme after elections.