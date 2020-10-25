Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav to BJP

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
Exercising caution on reopening places of worship: Maharashtra CM
Won't tolerate attempts to 'finish off' Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
Consulting experts on Aarey metro carshed shifting: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CM puts state machinery on alert in view of heavy rains
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav
Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan.
He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.
"You promise free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said. "Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre," he added.
In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system. "We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," he said.
Thackeray also warned BJP not to divide people over caste, creed and religion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor