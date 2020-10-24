Bihar polls: Covid drives Fadnavis, 3 other key BJP leaders out of campaign

-
. The Covid-19 virus is making its presence conspicuous in the Bihar assembly elections.
BJP's election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tested corona positive on Saturday.
With this a quartet of prominent BJP leaders have been compelled to keep away from campaigning in Bihar because of testing positive for Coronavirus.
Talking about corona-infected leaders, former state deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, star campaigner and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy have also tested positive.
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and Shahnawaz Hussain are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.
On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis, in-charge of the election, also tested positive, providing a setback to the BJP.
All these leaders have had to keep away from electioneering and go into isolation.
On Saturday, Fadnavis appealed to those who came in contact with him to exercise the necessary vigilance.
BJP sources said, the BJP may end up facing some degree of difficulty in election management, but the national party has a number of other prominent political leaders.
