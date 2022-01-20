JUST IN
Goa polls: BJP releases list of 34 candidates, Parrikar's son denied ticket

CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margao

ANI 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Photo: ANI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CMManohar Ajgaonkarwill contest from Margaon.

Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket while Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree, Devendra Fandvais said.

This information was given by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference today.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

 

 

First Published: Thu, January 20 2022. 13:42 IST

