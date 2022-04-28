Goa polls winners won by average of 41% of total votes polled: ADR

-
Candidates who emerged victorious in the Goa State Assembly elections won by an average 41 per cent of the total votes polled, poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.
ADR and Goa Election Watch analysed the vote share for all the 40 constituencies in the Goa Assembly Elections, 2022.
The voter turnout for the Goa Assembly election 2022 was 82 per cent whereas in 2017 it was 83 per cent, the ADR said in a new report.
The winners of the Goa State Assembly elections, 2022 won by an average of 41 per cent of the total votes polled, the ADR said.
The ADR said eight (20 per cent) winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency and 32 (80 per cent) winners won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.
Four (25 per cent) out of 16 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above and eight (21 per cent) out of 39 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above, it said.
All the winners of the Goa State Assembly Elections, 2022 won with an average of 34 per cent of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 34 per cent of the total electorate.
In the Goa State Assembly Elections, 2017, candidates won by an average of 39 per cent of the total registered votes.
Among the major parties, out of 20 winners of the BJP, 10 (50 per cent) won less than 35 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.
Six (55 per cent ) out of 11 winners were from the Congress; one (50 per cent) out of two winners from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak; one (100 per cent)winner from the Revolutionary Goans Party; two (100 per cent) winners from the AAP; three (100 per cent) Independent winners have won with less than 35 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.
The ADR said 10 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 1000 votes and four winners have won with more than 30 per cent margin of victory.
Twelve out of 16 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.
Among these 12 winners, five winners won with more than 10 per cent margin of victory.
Digambar Kamat (Congress) from Margao Constituency won with 34 per cent margin of victory.
One out of 39 crorepati winners won against a non-crorepati runners up and among them, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP) from Valpoi constituency won with 30 per cent margin of victory
Out of the 40 winners, three are women and among them, one has won with more than 45 per cent margin of victory.Among the women winners, Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP) from Poriem constituency won with the highest vote share of 61 per cent in her constituency. She won with 48 per cent margin of victory.
Out of total 17 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 29 per cent of vote share in their respective constituencies. Four (24 per cent) have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share.
The ADR said 11 (65 per cent) re-elected winners have won with less than 10 per cent margin of victory whereas three have won with more than 30 per cent margin of victory.
Out of 9, 50,445 votes polled in Goa assembly, 2022, 10,629 (1.12 per cent)were polled for NOTA.
The BJP registered a victory in the recent polls in Goa.
