44% newly sworn-in Goa ministers have criminal cases against them: ADR

-
ALSO READ
Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting
Pramod Sawant gets second term as chief minister of Goa
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Goa records 79% voting in polls; Sawant says BJP to win over 22 seats
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
-
About 44 per cent of the newly sworn-in ministers in Goa have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which three have serious charges filed against them, according to poll rights body ADR.
Goa Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The ADR said four (44 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and three (33 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
According to the ADR report, serious criminals cases meant those offences which carry punishment of five years or more.
All the ministers are crorepatis and the average assets of these nine ministers is Rs 19.49 crore, it said.
The minister with the highest declared total assets is Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji constituency with assets worth Rs 48.48 crore. Govind Shepu Gaude from Priol constituency has the lowest declared total assets at Rs 2.67 crore.
Eight Goa ministers have declared liabilities, out of which Nilesh Cabral of Curchorem constituency has the highest liabilities at
Rs 11.97 crore.
The BJP had won the recent assembly polls in Goa and formed its government in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU