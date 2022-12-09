Gujarat polls: Away in 2017, Patidars back BJP to the hilt in 2022

The community, a section of which had voted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2017 Assembly polls held in the backdrop of the quota agitation in Gujarat, returned to the ruling outfit in the just concluded polls as it won almost all the seats dominated by the influential social group in 2022.

The has done extremely well in the Patidar-dominated constituencies of the state, winning almost every seat that has significant Patel population.

Polling for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly took place on December 1 and 5, and votes were counted on December 8. In the Saurashtra region, the Congress had won Patidar-dominated seats of Morbi, Tankara, Dhoraji and Amreli, among others in 2017. However, all these Assembly segments this time went in the BJP's kitty. In Patidar-dominated Surat, where the AAP was banking on the community to bag a few seats, the social group by and large backed the ruling party. The saffron outfit won seats of Varachha Road, Katargam and Olpad with huge margins. In North Gujarat, the Congress had won Patidar-dominated Unjha seat five year ago, but this time it was wrested by the . The BJP, ahead of the 2022 elections, reached out to the Patel community. The party replaced its Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with current incumbent Bhupendra Patel in September 2021. The ruling outfit brought in quota agitation leader to its fold from the Congress and fielded him from the Viramgam Assembly seat from where he won by a handsome margin. The biggest move of the at the state and central level which placated the community was giving 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the poor (economically weaker sections or EWS) among "upper castes". The 2017 polls was fought in the shadow of Hardik Patel-led quota agitation launched to secure OBC status for the community. In the 2017 elections, despite setting an ambitious target of winning 150 out of the 182 seats, the BJP bagged just 99 seats. Thanks to the Patidar quota agitation and whirlwind campaign by against the BJP, the opposition Congress had then emerged victorious on 77 seats. As per community's estimate, there are nearly 40 seats in Gujarat where Patidar voters play a decisive role. These seats are scattered across rural as well as urban landscapes of the state. Though Patels account for nearly 18 per cent of Gujarat's population, 44 Patidar MLAs were elected in 2017, which showed their influence on electoral politics in Gujarat. Some of the seats having high concentration of Patidar voters in Saurashtra region are Morbi, Tankara, Gondal, Dhoraji, Amreli, Savarkundla, Jetpur, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South. While Vijapur, Visnagar, Mehsana and Unjha seats in north Gujarat have considerable number of Patidar voters, at least five seats of Ahmedabad city - Ghatlodia, Sabarmati, Maninagar, Nikol and Naroda - are also considered Patel-dominated segments. In south Gujarat, several seats in Surat district are considered Patidar bastion, including Varachha, Kamrej, Katargam and Surat North. For the 2022 polls, the BJP had given tickets to 41 Patidars, one more than the Congress's tally. The AAP had also given tickets to a significant number of members from the community.

To keep the community happy, the saffron outfit had also declared that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be retained to the post after the elections. Ahead of the polls, the Jamnagar-based Sidsar Umiyadham Trust, which represents the Kadva Patidar sect, had demanded that the BJP give tickets to at least 50 Patidar candidates.

