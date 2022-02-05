Haridwar: Congress will give LPG cylinder in less than Rs 500, says Rahul

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, while addressing a rally in Haridwar, announced that if chosen to power, his government will give LPG cylinder in less than Rs 500.
"We are making four promises to you. We will give employment to 4 lakh people. We will give LPG cylinder for less than Rs 500. We will also implement the 'Nyay' scheme here, in which 5 lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 in a year," said Rahul Gandhi.
'We will provide medical facilities at your doorstep... We had promised loan waiver for farmers in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab and we did that," he added.
Gandhi also visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to seek blessing and offer his prayers.
Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
