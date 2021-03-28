I am not bothered, says Sreedharan on vandalisation of his election posters

-
New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Sunday said that people of Kerala are sure of his capabilities, adding that the vandalisation of his election posters proves the desperation of Opposition parties to ensure his failure in the election.
On Saturday, he shared pictures of his vandalised posters on social media.
"It only shows that the opposition party somehow wants to see that I do not win but I am not bothered about it. People understand my intentions and what can I do," Sreedharan told ANI.
Sreedharan on Saturday took to Twitter to say, "Pained to see this vandalism but not angry. I want to understand the motivations of the people who did this and understand their concerns. Hate is not a solution. Let's use the effort and energy in a positive direction to build a new Kerala."
BJP has fielded metro man E Sreedharan against current MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting as Congress candidate and CPI-M has given the ticket to CP Pramod.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
