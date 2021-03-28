BJP will end rampant political violence in Kerala, says Rajnath Singh

Ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front and said that will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh said, "Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes."

" will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds," the Minister further added.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

