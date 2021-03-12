Independence of EC can't be compromised in democracy: Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Election Commission toys with idea of issuing digital voter ID card
EC to announce dates of assembly polls in TN, Assam, Kerala, Bengal today
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
Assam election 2021 from March 27; counting on May 2: All you need to know
ECI seeks detailed report from Madhya Pradesh CEO over Kamal Nath's remark
-
The Supreme Court on Friday said the Central and the state governments should not appoint persons holding government office as election commissioners.
A bench headed by Justice R.F. Nariman said entrusting additional charge of state election commissioner to a government official is a mockery of the Constitution. The bench emphasized that a compromise on the independence of the Election Commission (EC) is not acceptable, and only independent persons should be the election commissioners.
The top court observed that it was not correct that a government servant, while being in employment with the government, was given charge of the Election Commission in Goa.
"The independence of the Election Commission cannot be compromised in a democracy", said the top court.
The Goa government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order, which cancelled elections to five municipalities in the state for not reserving the wards for women as per the law.
The Goa government had appointed its law secretary as the state election commissioner for conducting the Municipal Council elections in the state. The top court decision is aimed at safeguarding independence of the Election Commission.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor