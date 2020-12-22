J&K authorities detain at least 20 political leaders ahead of poll counting

-
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti holds 1st PDP meeting after release from 14-month detention
Will continue struggle for restoration of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti asks India, Pak to rise above political compulsions
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Abrogation of Article 370 unacceptable, will fight against it: PDP
-
A day before the counting of votes in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Monday took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries.
PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the detention of her party leaders as "out and out Gunda Raj" and accused the BJP of planning to "manipulate" the results.
Officials said the authorities took 20 leaders, including Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar of the PDP, into preventive custody during the day.
Similar action is being taken against mainstream politicians in other districts of Kashmir valley as well, the officials said.
Taking to Twitter, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said three senior leaders of the party -- Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar - were "arbitrarily detained".
While Madni and Hussain were detained earlier in the day, Akhtar was taken into custody late in the evening.
Mehbooba said, "Total lawlessness as PDP's Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is 'upar say order'. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj."
Madni, a former deputy speaker of the erstwhile assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, is also Mehbooba's uncle, while Hussain is a former MLA. Both the leaders are from south Kashmir.
In another tweet this evening, Mehbooba said Akhtar was abducted by J&K police & is being taken to MLA hostel. She added democracy was being murdered in J-K.
J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDP's Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K police & is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don't want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in J&K, the former chief minister said, tagging the UT's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and police in her tweet.
The first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in eight phases and authorities have put in place all arrangements for counting of votes on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor