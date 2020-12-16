Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections: Voting underway for seventh phase

-
Polling is underway for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, for 31 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Braving the cold weather conditions, voters arrived at a polling station in Airwan, Nagri Block of Kathua this morning.
Necessary COVID-19 protocols were been followed at the booth including temperature check and social distancing.
Voting for 438 Panch and 69 Sarpanch seats will be conducted today simultaneously.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said that a total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to polls including 13 seats from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division.
He said that against the 13 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division which will go to polls on Wednesday, there are 148 candidates in the fray including 34 females. In the Jammu division, there are 150 candidates in the fray for the 18 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 38 females.
A total number of 6,87,115 electors (3,59,187 male and 3,27,928 female voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies, he said and added that a total of 1,852 polling stations have been designated with 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division.
The SEC further informed that of 117 sarpanch vacancies notified in the 7th phase of Panchayat by-elections. There shall be a contest in 69 constituencies, and 231 candidates including 79 females, are in the fray, he added.
Parties including the National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. National parties BJP and Congress are also in the fray.
Elections for the DDCs, which are being held in eight phases, will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22.
