Mehbooba Mufti holds 1st PDP meeting after release from 14-month detention

-
ALSO READ
PDP defers meeting scheduled for Monday over detention of some leaders
Will continue struggle for restoration of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti
Abrogation of Article 370 unacceptable, will fight against it: PDP
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K admin to respond to plea
-
Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti held her first party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, nine days after her release from a 14-month detention on October 13.
The meeting, which was conducted at the Fairveiw Guest House, was attended by top PDP leaders including former ministers and legislators.
Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. After being freed, she tweeted: "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," followed by an audio message.She was released on that night of October 13 as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU