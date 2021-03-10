JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in Vijayawada Municipal elections

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief cast his vote in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

He exercised his voting right at polling booth 4 in ZP Girls High School polling station in Patamata Lanka area of Vijayawada.

Polling on 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities in began on Wednesday morning and the counting will be held on March 14.

Earlier, the were stopped midway in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

