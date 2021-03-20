JUST IN
Kerala Assembly polls: 2,138 nominations filed for 140 constituencies

As the last day for filing nomination ended on Friday for Kerala Assembly polls consisting of 140 assembly constituencies, a total of 2,138 nominations were received

ANI  |  General News 

As the last day for filing nomination ended on Friday for Kerala Assembly polls consisting of 140 assembly constituencies, a total of 2138 nominations were received.

As per the Election Commission figures, the highest nominations (235) were filed in Malappuram followed by Kozhikode with 226, while Ernakulam received 219 nominations.

Thrissur saw 194 nominations while 187 nominations were received in Thiruvananthapuram.

184 candidates filed nominations in Kannur and 166 nominations were filed in Kannur.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

First Published: Sat, March 20 2021. 07:45 IST

