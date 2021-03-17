PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, to merge with Joseph faction

-
The Kerala Congressheaded by former
Union Minister P C Thomas on Wednesday quitthe NDA alleging that his party was neglected by theBJP-led alliance when theseats were allocated for the April 6 polls.
The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.
Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.
The Kerala Congress leader, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said his party was given four seats in the 2016 Assembly polls but not a single seat was allocated this time.
Thomas said the BJP leadership had offered him Pala assembly seat but he did not opt for it due to some personal reasons.
The Joseph -led Kerala Congress said both the parties will merge today.
It said Thomas has agreed to accept P J Joseph as the party's chairman and leader.
