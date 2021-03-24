JUST IN
Will never let NPR, NRC be implemented in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Business Standard

Kerala assembly polls: Home Minister Amit Shah attacks CPI(M), Congress

Shah on Wednesday said the communists are 'extinct' in the world, while the Congress is over in India

Press Trust of India  |  Paravur(Ker) 

Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the Opposition Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the communists are 'extinct' in the world, while the Congress is over in India.

Shah also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who hadcampaigned in the state a day ago, saying he was on a "picnic".

"Rahul Baba came to Kerala on a picnic. People of Kerala should ask him how Congress is fighting the communists in Kerala while in West Bengal they are allies", he said addressing a public meeting at Puttingal temple ground in Paravur in Kollam district.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress headed UDF will only indulge in corruption and not do any good for the state, he said.

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 16:54 IST

