Kerala fed up with LDF, UDF, sees BJP as alternative, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Wednesday said that people of Kerala are fed up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and they now see an alternative.

Speaking to ANI, Shah claimed will perform well in the Assembly polls.

"The people of Kerala are fed up with LDF and The people here are seeing Bharatiya Janata Party as an alternative. I am sure that we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections," he said.

Calling Congress a "confused party", the former chief said they are fighting against the Communists in Kerala and forged alliance with them in West Bengal.

"Congress is a confused party. In Kerala, they are fighting against the Communists and in Bengal fighting along with them. Congress party and its leadership is confused," he said.

Shah held a roadshow in Kerala's Thrippunithura.

BJP was to contest on 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats were left out for allies, however, three candidates of the alliance got their nomination rejected earlier this week.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

