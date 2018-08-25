LS polls 2019: Cong sets up 3 panels for coordination, manifesto, publicity

Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the on Saturday set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

Party chief formed the key nine-member Core Group Committee comprising A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, and K C Veugopal.

A 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections.

also formed a committee comprising 19 top party leaders who will look after the party's publicity during the elections.

Announcing the setting up of the committees, party General Secretary, Organisation said with the constitution of the committees, the party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.