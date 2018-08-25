LS polls 2019: Cong sets up 3 panels for coordination, manifesto, publicity

JUST IN
Eyeing 2019 election, Rahul Gandhi sets focus on small businesses
Gandhi also formed a committee comprising 19 top party leaders who will look after the party's publicity during the elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi formed the key nine-member Core Group Committee comprising A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K C Veugopal.

A 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party's manifesto for the general elections.

Gandhi also formed a committee comprising 19 top party leaders who will look after the party's publicity during the elections.

Announcing the setting up of the committees, party General Secretary, Organisation Ashok Gehlot said with the constitution of the committees, the party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.
First Published: Sat, August 25 2018. 17:20 IST

