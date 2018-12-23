'Mahagatbandhan' in offing for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Sunday reiterated that 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance is in the offing for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with strong regional parties likely to have a bigger share in seat sharing.

Pawar held a meeting with and NCP workers in Gondia in east Maharashtra, where he made the statement from his official tweeter account in Marathi.

" and NCP will jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections along with some other friendly political outfits as well. There is no confusion over seat-sharing, if found, chiefs of both parties will solve it," he said.

The former Union agriculture minister also made a promise of giving out Rs 2,500 per quintal rate to grain cultivators in Maharashtra--on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.



"It is practice of consulting the rates of neighbouring states before finalising agricultural produce support price. But Maharashtra government did not follow it and now the neighbouring states are offering Rs 700 per quintal more," he said in his series of tweets.

