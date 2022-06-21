Maharashtra's political environment clear, people fed up of MVA govt: Danve

-
The political environment in Maharashtra is now clear after the Legislative Council elections and people are fed up with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Tuesday.
The BJP leader claimed that there was no control among MVA constituents the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and there was complete negligence towards problems of the people.
"It has become evident from the Legislative Council polls that the votes of the MVA constituents were divided and the Independents have supported us (BJP). The BJP's fifth candidate won, while the Congress' candidate was defeated by the other two parties (Sena and NCP)," Danve said while speaking to a Marathi news channel.
This indicated that there was a discord in the MVA government, the Union minister of state for railways said.
"No one has any control on anyone. There is complete negligence towards problems of the people. After the Legislative Council elections, the environment in the state has become clear. People are now fed up with the government. We will observe the happenings," Danve said.
The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council election, while the Congress's Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost.
Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat in the elections to 10 council seats.
