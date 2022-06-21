Shiv Sena likely to skip opposition meet to decide presidential candidate

Battling a crisis in the government, the leaders are likely to skip the meeting on Tuesday to finalise their joint candidate for the Presidential election.

Senior party leader Sanjay Raut was scheduled to attend the meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, but "he has cancelled his visit to Delhi," a party functionary said.

The government is facing a crisis after senior leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow.

Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.

