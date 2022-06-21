Shiv Sena likely to skip opposition meet to decide presidential candidate

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Battling a crisis in the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena leaders are likely to skip the opposition parties meeting on Tuesday to finalise their joint candidate for the Presidential election.

Senior party leader Sanjay Raut was scheduled to attend the meeting convened by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, but "he has cancelled his visit to Delhi," a party functionary said.

The Maharashtra government is facing a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow.

Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.

First Published: Tue, June 21 2022. 11:57 IST

