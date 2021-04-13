Mamata Banerjee has realised TMC will lose the election: Rajnath

Defence Minister Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has realized that Trinamool Congress will lose the ongoing assembly poll to the BJP in the state and was therefore inciting people to resort to violence.

Singh said that Banerjees political strategist (Prashant Kishor) had accepted that BJP is getting the majority in Bengal and also that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the country.

Now Mamata Banerjee should also accept this fact, he said while addressing a rally at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.

"Perhaps, Mamata Banerjee has accepted that she too is going to lose. It is evident from her desperation and the language she is using for her political opponents. She is inciting people to resort to violence," he said.

He promised protection and development and urged TMC workers to join BJP.

Describing the ongoing state election as a "mass movement", Singh said he firmly believes that the people of will use their votes to usher in a positive change by voting TMC out of power.

Singh alleged that during the regime of Banerjees Trinamool Congress around 200 BJP workers have been killed in the past one decade and if law and order in any state deteriorates it is the prime responsibility of the chief minister.

has witnessed unprecedented crime and violence in Mamata Banerjees regime and once the saffron party is voted to power it will ensure security to everyone, he said.

Our workers were killed in daylight and their bodies were hung from trees. Today I want to assure all BJP workers that those who will try to do such a thing after May 2 (the date for counting of votes), they will face the harshest punishment.

I want to assure that we are not only committed to protecting BJP workers but each and every citizen of this state I ask the workers of TMC not to work for that party under any pressure or fear. Come and join BJP and we will protect you andl ensure your development," Singh said.

The senior BJP leader said, This is the land where Rabindra Sangeet, kirtans of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and sermons of Swami Vivekananda used to fill the air. Now this place is known for crime, violence and anarchy.

Singh said he was shocked to know that Banerjee had asked minority voters to come together and vote for TMC and accused her of doing politics of appeasement and polarisation.

This is politics of division Development of West Bengal cannot be ensured with such kind of politics, development here is possible only through politics of inclusion. Mamata Banerjee should understand this," he said.

BJP, he said, does not do politics of division and polarisation based on caste, creed and religion but of humanity and inclusion.

"We respect Mamata Banerjee because she is a woman and a chief minister, which is an institution. But we are opposing her because of her divisive policy and what she has done to the state of West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee says she will contest election from Benares (a constituency represented by Modi himself in Parliament). I want to tell her she should surely visit Benares once and take the blessings of Lord Vishwanath. She might get some wisdom, he said.

The union minister said that the state has been plagued by underdevelopment and poverty for decades whether it was under Left Front or the TMC. On the other hand under Modi the country has progressed by leaps and bounds in the past seven years and it is being acknowledged across the world.

When entire India is living in the 21st century, West Bengal is living in the 19th century because of the decades of misrule by the Left and TMC.

Once we form the government here (Bengal) the system of tolabazi (extortion) and cut money that have been institutionalised under Mamata Banerjee government will be wiped off completely, Singh said.

He said Banerjee did not give the Centre the list of farmers in West Bengal for grant under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi. She does not allow any central scheme to be implemented here because she is afraid Modiji will get the credit. I want to tell her that we dont want any credit , we just want development of the state.

On Banerjee attacking the Election Commission alleging that it has been working at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I want to say at least spare a constitutional body like the EC. She was barred by it from campaigning for violation of the model code of conduct so she starting attacking it."



He referred to Banerjees expression of anger at a programme in Kolkata where the prime minister was present and there were slogans of Jai Shri Ram. It was not an insult of an individual. It was an insult of an institution. The prime minister is an institution.

...Mamata Banerjee blames Prime Minister Modi for everything. Her attitude reminds me of an old Bangla saying



Joto dosh Nando Ghosh (Nando Ghosh is responsible for all lapses), he quippedSingh said that the BJP if voted to power will ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs, increase widow pension to Rs 3000 and salary of ASHA workers from Rs 450 to Rs 600, besides start a comprehensive skill development programme to train 20 lakh youths.

"We will bring back the lost glory of West Bengal. People of West Bengal contributed immensely in the freedom struggle. The nation will always be indebted for this," he added.