Mamata Banerjee stages dharna in Kolkata to protest 24-hr campaign ban

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday staged a 3.5-hour-long dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours.
Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained in Nandigram last month, arrived at Mayo Road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with the security personnel having cordoned off the area.
No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.
A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, "No party member was allowed anywhere near the site of the dharna. She sat there alone."
The CM, who had a black scarf wrapped around her neck as a mark of protest, took to painting -- one of her favourite hobbies -- during the 3.5-hour sit-in.
The Election Commission (EC) has barred the TMC boss from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.
Banerjee, lashing out at the EC, had said on Twitter that she would sit on a dharna in protest against its "unconstitutional and undemocratic" decision.
She is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm on Tuesday -- one at Barasat and the other at Bidhannagar.
Criticising Banerjee over her decision to hold a protest in the city, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the TMC supremo has "no regard for the poll panel".
"There have been instances when the EC banned our leaders from campaigning. We have always respected the EC's decision. What she (Banerjee) did is unacceptable," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU