Mamata gets angry at 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans to get votes: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Thursday termed Chief Minister a "failed administrator" and said the the upcoming assembly in the state will be a contest between Narendra Modi's "development model" and the TMC's "destruction model".

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, MLA or minister but ending inflitration and transforming the condition of

Addressing a rally here in this North Bengal town, he said the yatra is also aimed at ending corruption patronised by "Bua-Bhatija" combine. The BJP has been accusing Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, of "institutionalising corruption".

He also spoke about the political killing of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

"This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, MLA or a minister. It is for ending infiltration, it's for the transformation of Bengal.

"You vote the BJP to power in Bengal. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state," Shah said addressing a rally before flagging off the fourth of the five 'Parivartan Yatras' planned by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the "goons" of the ruling TMC.

"You think that we can get intimidated by the TMC goons? They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are in power, each and every perpetrator of violence that led to the killing of BJP workers will be thrown behind bars," he asserted.

He alleged that gets angry at 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, but will herself begin chanting it by the time assembly polls are over.

"If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan? You get angry over it because you want to appease a particular section of people for vote bank politics," he said.

Shah said the upcoming assembly poll will be a contest between the "vikas (development) model" of the Narendra Modi government and Mamata Banerjee's "vinash (destruction) model".

The home minister said while the Modi government works for "jan kalyan" (public welfare), the dispensation is bothered only about "bhatija kalyan" (nephew's welfare).