Mamata skips meeting with PM on Covid, Bengal urges for more vaccines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday skipped a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of different states on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country.
Banerjee could not attend the meeting as she was busy campaigning for the state elections, a top state government official said.
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting that happened through the virtual mode, he said.
At the meeting, Bandyopadhyay raised the issue of the need for more COVID-19 vaccine doses in West Bengal, the official said.
The COVID-19 situation has been deteriorating in some parts of the country, raising concern over a possible second wave.
The Centre has urged the states concerned to step up containment efforts wherever needed.
