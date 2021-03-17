West Bengal polls: 30 companies of RPSF deployed in Jhargram, Purulia

-
Ahead of the assembly election in West Bengal, a total of 30 companies of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been deployed in Jhargram and Purulia.
Meanwhile, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to meet Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of West Bengal assembly elections.
The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Assam.
The meeting of CEC will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, and other members. Some leaders from West Bengal and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in charge of West Bengal, are also expected to be present.
BJP is likely to field more MPs and senior leaders such as party vice president Mukul Roy in the elections.
Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
