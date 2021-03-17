Amit Shah briefs West Bengal leaders to quell unrest within party

-
ALSO READ
Nadda to launch rice collection programme in Bengal to woo farmers
As several Trinamool leaders join BJP, will it reflect on voting machine?
BJP's Bengal play
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata releases TMC list for 291 seats
WB polls: BJP to announce names of 80 candidates today, says Rajib Banerjee
-
Kolkata (West Bengal), March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday intensified its battle to win 'Sonar Bangla' after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the local leaders in the poll-bound state to put their act together in a meeting on the intervening night of March 15 and 16.
The former BJP President is learnt to have instructed the party leaders to start working on quelling the unrest within party cadre, genuine or sponsored.
"Part of these protests are being sponsored by Trinamool Congress (TMC). We are trying to talk to the workers and these are small issues which will be sorted out soon," stated a senior party leader.
Soon after the meeting, the party jumped into action. The leaders have been asked to hold meetings with the dissidents and pacify them.
"As the party has given tickets on the parameter of win ability, there are quite a few who joined BJP just days or months before the tickets were announced. The workers have been fighting against them for long. But such things happen in every election. We will work this out among ourselves," stated the source.
Shah had a stopover in West Bengal on Monday to take stock of the poll preparations.In the meeting that went on till the early hours, Shah had reportedly asked the leaders to keep a tight vigil on troublemakers, improve coordination between state and central units, pacify the dissidents and quell the protests.
The BJP office at Hastings witnessed protest throughout the day as supporters of those who did not get ticket registered their anguish. The protestors came from various constituencies like Diamond Harbour, Bagnan, and Panchla to name a few. The dissidents were called in a group of five inside the office to understand their objections.
With leaders from various states camping in Kolkata and other districts, many have been given charge of coordinating with local leadership for top leaders rallies.
The state, witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC, is going to an eight-phased Assembly poll for 294 constituencies. The result will be announced on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU