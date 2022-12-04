MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in city to remain shut today

JUST IN
Polling underway for high-stakes civic polls in Delhi amid tight security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on Sunday in view of the civic body polls here.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

Voting is underway for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 09:21 IST

