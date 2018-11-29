Mizoram Assembly election 2018: Voters turnout figure rises to 80.15%

The voting percentage in the election to the state legislative assembly held on Wednesday rose to 80.15 per cent on Thursday after late arrival of voters turnout information from many places, (CEO) said.

The voting percentage was estimated at 73 per cent votes on Wednesday after the polling which has been revised to 80.15 per cent now.

The voters turnout was recorded at 81 per cent in the last election in in November 2013.

Kundra said on Thursday that the turnout was without the votes polled through postal ballots and the service voters as such votes would be received till December nine, two days before the counting of votes.

He said that all the electronic voting machines (EVM) and polling parties have reached their respective counting centres in the eight district headquarters.

Polling by 7.7 lakh electorate on Wednesday in 1,164 polling stations across the state and 15 temporary polling stations specially erected for the Bru voters in Mizoram-Tripura border Kanhmun village in district was completely peaceful without any law and order problem reported from anywhere.

The poll turnout at the 15 temporary polling stations was 56.46 per cent, Kundra added.

The electorate sealed the fates of 209 candidates, including 15 women, belonging to the ruling Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP, NPP, NCP, People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), unregistered Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Zoramthar.

Result of the state poll will be declared on December 11 along with those of the four other election-bound states.