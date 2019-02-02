Lok Sabha poll campaign LIVE: Narendra Modi to address rally in West Bengal
The final countdown for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has been. Track LIVE updates as Narendra Modi campaigns for BJP in West Bengal's Durgapur, Thakurnagar
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
With the final countdown for Lok Sabha elections beginning this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in West Bengal today. BJP's star-campaigner will address rallies in the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur.
Modi's rallies come a day after his government presented the Interim Budget, which has been slammed by the Opposition as 'bribe for vote', damp squib and another jumla'. Reaching out to a large electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Narendra Modi government on Friday announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.
Today, the BJP state unit is hopeful that PM Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Thakurnagar.
The Durgapur rally of the prime minister will be part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracy) programme in the state.
The rallies are being held at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has upped the ante against the BJP-headed government at the Centre and has given the call to oust the PM Modi government in the next General Election.
Catch LIVE updates on Narendra Modi's 'Ganatantra Bachao' rally
Catch LIVE updates on Narendra Modi's 'Ganatantra Bachao' rally
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More