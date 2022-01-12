'No question of return to BJP,' says Swami Prasad Maurya ahead of UP polls

-
Former UP BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who had resigned on Tuesday, setting off a political storm, has said that though he had not yet quit the BJP or joined Samajwadi Party, there was no question of his return.
"I have rejected the BJP and there is no question of going back," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"I have only quit as a minister. I will quit the BJP soon. For now, I am not joining the Samajwadi Party," he stated.
Maurya said that his resignation had set off a storm in the BJP and had shaken the party.
He further said, "I will speak to my people today and tomorrow. I will reveal my next political move on Friday. I will also tell you my decision and who will come with me."
According to reports, the BJP had made efforts to convince Maurya to change his decision and some senior leaders had even spoken to him on phone after his resignation.
