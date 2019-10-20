Non-farm sector growth slows down in Haryana; unemployment rises

Haryana, traditionally known for its agriculture sector, has the 13th largest economy in the country. The state reported Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of around Rs 7.07 trillion (around $100 billion) at current prices in FY19, up 12.9 per cent. At constant 2011-12 price, the state GDP was up 8.2 per cent last fiscal to Rs 5.26 trillion, according the state economic survey for FY18-19.

This is ahead of the national economic growth. The all India GDP was up 11.2 per cent at current prices last fiscal and 6.8 per cent at constant prices. All the three key sectors in the ...