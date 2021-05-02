Orders on victory processions being flouted: EC tells political parties

-
The Election Commission on Sunday told political parties that its ban on victory processions during and after counting of votes is being flouted, and asked them to restrain their workers from violating Covid-19 guidelines.
The EC wrote to the heads of recognised parties about its instructions being ignored, amid reports of party workers holding celebrations in states where counting of votes is underway.
"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that even after the directions and advisories already issued by the Commission to ban victory celebrations during counting day until the period of model code, at some locations in some states, the victory celebrations are being carried out today by the party workers and representatives in contravention of the Commission's directions," the poll panel said in its letter.
The Commission said it has expressed its displeasure on the failure of certain parties to abide by existing instructions and guidelines.
"...it is utmost necessary that you direct/guide your party representatives/followers with strictness to stop them to celebrate and show restraint in these challenging times and ask them to behave strictly in accordance with the ECI's instructions and extant instructions on Covid issued by National and State disaster management authorities," the letter said.
It pointed out that the Commission has already directed chief secretaries and state police chiefs to take penal action, including lodging of an FIR, against violators in all such cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant laws.
