Overcome with lot of emotions: PM Modi on BJP's record-breaking win in Guj

With the headed to a record tally in Gujarat, Prime Minister said Thursday he was overcome with a lot of emotions on the "phenomenal election results".

"People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in a tweet, thanking the people of his home state.

Modi also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion.

"This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.

Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

