PM Modi accuses SP of protecting terrorists when in power in UP

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
People consider Samajwadi Party as alternative to BJP, says Akhilesh
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged the Samajwadi Party did everything it could to protect terrorists when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
At a poll rally in Kaushambi, the second one in a day in Uttar Pradesh, he accused the ministers, MLAs and MPs of "dynast parties" of "stealing" the ration of the poor during their rule.
Exuding confidence over the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said some "seasonal politicians who are active during elections will go on vacation again after March 10".
Results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will come out on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU