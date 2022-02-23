Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics: PM

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse chat targets Muslim women; FIR registered after DCW notice
Clubhouse hate chat: Delhi Police quizzes six, including 2 women, minor
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Muslim voters on the horns of a dilemma
An Egyptian statue, the hijab debate, and a case for women in public space
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP up against the Muslim challenge
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at rivals, saying they only bothered about "vote bank" politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.
Addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family.
The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.
Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU