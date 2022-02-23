Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday hit out at rivals, saying they only bothered about "vote bank" politics and did not pay attention to the problems of suffering due to triple talaq.

Addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family.

The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.

Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.

