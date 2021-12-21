PM Modi first Indian to be recognised as world leader: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

-
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant to be BJP's chief minister face for 2022 Goa polls
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
Only 1 lakh left to be vaccinated with first jab in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa govt extends Covid-19 curfew till July 5, announces CM Sawant
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first politician from Independent India to be recognised as a world leader, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to carve out a new India has given him the identity of a world leader," Sawant said at a state government function here.
"In the 75 years of country's Independence, this is the first time that such an honour has been associated with India. This is very important from our perspective," Sawant added.
--IANS
maya/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU