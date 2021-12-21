PM Modi first Indian to be recognised as world leader: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Prime Minister is the first politician from Independent India to be recognised as a world leader, Goa Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to carve out a new India has given him the identity of a world leader," Sawant said at a state government function here.

"In the 75 years of country's Independence, this is the first time that such an honour has been associated with India. This is very important from our perspective," Sawant added.

