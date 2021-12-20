EC delegation on 3-day visit to Goa from today ahead of Assembly polls

A high-level team of the led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will embark on a three-day visit to from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022," Chief Electoral Officer, Kunal Singh told ANI.

Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)