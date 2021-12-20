EC delegation on 3-day visit to Goa from today ahead of Assembly polls

-
A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will embark on a three-day visit to Goa from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.
"The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit Goa on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022," Chief Electoral Officer, Goa Kunal Singh told ANI.
Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year.
