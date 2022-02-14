PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in Goa, Uttarakhand, UP

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
ISMA again writes to PMO urging it to increase minimum sale price of sugar
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
A few minutes ahead of the commencement of Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Voting for Assembly elections in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will begin on Monday. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in all these states.
In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, will begin voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.
While Goa and Uttarakhand will see all of their 40 and 70 assembly seats respectively going to polls in a single phase, voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor