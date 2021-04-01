Facing imminent defeat in WB polls, Mamata remembers her gotra: BJP

-
The BJP on Wednesday mocked
Trinamool Congress supremo for publicly speaking about her gotra and termed it as a desperate bid by her to regain lost ground in West Bengal where her party is facing an imminent defeat.
Banerjee, also the chief minister of the state, has said at an election meeting that she belongs to the Shandilya gotra and none should attempt to teach her Hinduism.
"She remembered her gotra all of a sudden as she has sensed her defeat. She is losing ground fast, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.
At a meeting in Nandigram, her constituency, in Purba Medinipur district at the fag end of campaigning on Tuesday, the TMC supremo said that she went to a temple recently, where a priest asked her about her gotra.
"I said that Maa Mati Manush (mother, land and people) is my gotra. However, in reality, I am from Shandilya gotra and they (BJP) are now teaching me Hinduism," Banerjee said.
"Maa Mati Manush" is a slogan of the TMC.
The CM also recited Chandi path, an ode to goddess Durga, at the end of the meeting on Tuesday while affirming her faith in all religions.
The BJP has been accusing Banerjee of pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities.
All eyes are on the battleground Nandigram that is going to the polls on Thursday with Banerjee engaged in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
