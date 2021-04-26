Polling begins for third phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections

-
Voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections began on Monday following COVID-19 protocols.
Over three crore voters will decide the fate of the candidates in 20 districts of the state.
The polls are being held for the posts of members of zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats.
Voting has started from 7 am and will end at 6 pm where 3,05,71,613 voters will exercise their franchise across 49789 polling booths.
People were seen queued up at Devapur Primary School in Moradabad to cast their votes for the third phase of UP Panchayat polls.
Polling will be held in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur countryside, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia districts today.
With 427 zonal magistrates and 2,910 sector magistrates on duty, around 2,07,549 election officials and employees have been deployed for the third phase of voting.
The State Election Commission issued instructions for the conduct of peaceful voting.
The first and the second phase of the polls were held on April 15 and April 19 respectively. The fourth phase will witness polling on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.
