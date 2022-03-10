Puducherry BJP celebrates party's victory in Assembly polls

Home Minister of and senior leader of the led a rally of the party workers here on Thursday, celebrating the victory of the party in the four State Assembly polls.

He along with the president of the local unit of the party V Saminathan distributed sweets earlier at the party office here to celebrate the spectacular win of the in four States. Workers of the party burst crackers to express their joy over the win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)