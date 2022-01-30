Punjab Assembly Elections: CM Channi to contest polls from 2 seats

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of Assembly elections
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
-
The Congress Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats.
The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Amarinder Singh.
Sharma was once considered a close confidant of the former chief minister.
Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish Bansal has been fielded from the Barnala assembly constituency.
The party announced Mohan Singh Phalianwala from the Jalabad assembly seat against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The Congress also named Sukhpal Singh Bhullar as its candidate from Khem Karan and Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat, while Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki will fight from Nawanshahr.
From Ludhiana South, the Congress has named Ishwarjot Singh Cheema.
The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab where it is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP which is in alliance with Ex-CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyunkt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU