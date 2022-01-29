Punjab polls: Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

-
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar East and dared the SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia to fight only from this constituency, and not also from the Majitha seat.
Alongside the Amritsar East assembly constituency, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader is contesting from the Majitha seat, which he currently holds.
Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from the Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Majithia) have so much guts, and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Fight! Do you have the guts?
Hitting out at the Akalis which has fielded Majithia from his constituency, Sidhu said, "They have come only to play the spoilsport. But in this 'Dharam Yudh', they will not succeed because where there is 'Dharma' there is victory".
"Yato Dharmastato Jayah (Where there is dharma there is victory), said Sidhu, accusing the SAD of "looting" Punjab.
Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10.
