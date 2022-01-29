Elections: Kejriwal lays down 10-point agenda to beautify Punjab cities

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener on Saturday presented a 10-point agenda to improve and beautify the cities of the state.

Accompanying the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal, while making this announcement here, said currently two kinds of politics are going on in the state.

"One filled with corruption by involving the mafia, and on the other side there is the Aam Aadmi Party which is presenting the agenda of development and progress of Punjab in front of the people," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal presented 10 agendas to beautify the cities of Punjab, stating that doesn't indulge in corruption or abusive verbal exchanges.

"We have proven our credentials by working for the people in Delhi. We have provided good education, medical and other facilities to the people of the national capital. In order to solve the problems of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and I met people from all sections, including traders, businessmen, farmers and employees, in order to understand their problems and we have announced different guarantees accordingly," Kejriwal said.

"All our guarantees have been highly appreciated and supported by the people of Punjab. But the urban people said that you made promises for everyone, but did not announce guarantees for the cities. That's why we have come up with guarantees for the cities now.

"We will make the cities of Punjab number one in the country and make all of them beautiful and clean by making advanced arrangements for cleanliness," promised Kejriwal.

Appealing to the people to vote for AAP, Kejriwal said, "You gave 19 years to the Badal family and 26 years to the For the traditional parties, power is like business. Corruption and mafia are part of their politics. So, electing them (Akali-Congress) will not change anything. When they have done nothing for so long, they won't start now either."

" is comparatively new in politics. We have new people, new energy and new plans. Just give us five years and if we did not do a good job, I will not come asking for your votes next time," Kejriwal said.

About 2 crore voters of Punjab had voted the Congress, led by Amarinder Singh, to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, giving the party 77 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha.

It later won three more seats in the bypolls held in October 2019, taking its strength to 80.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

